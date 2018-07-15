World-famous street artist Okuda San Miguel has started his work on an Old Strathcona six-storey mural.

San Miguel sketched the outline of the mural beside El Cortez’s patio, a restaurant on Gateway Boulevard and 83 Avenue, Saturday night. His two assistants were helping to paint it Sunday.

The Spanish artist has painted large murals in major cities like Paris, Munich, Hong Kong and Toronto.

Co-owner of El Cortez, Michael Maxxis, helped raise money to pay for the $100,000 project. He told CTV News San Miguel researched the area to come up with the concept for the mural.

“We felt it was a great representation of not only the neighbourhood, but also the city and the province of Alberta,” he said. “The colours, the wildlife, there's going to be nature elements to it, they're even going to touch on our oil resources here, in the image, in a positive way. I can't wait for people to see it.”

Maxxis said he received a number of large donations and raised about a third of the funds through an online fundraising campaign.

San Miguel will continue to work on the mural Monday, Maxxis said, and it could all be finished by the end of the day.

With files from Nicole Weisberg