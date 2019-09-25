Warning: This story contains graphic images.

The Alberta SPCA has launched an investigation after it received “recent and credible information” on dogs in distress in a northern Alberta community.

The organization said it was “aware” of posts circulating on social media that allege grotesque conditions at a Swan Hills dog rescue.

“Unfortunately, the Alberta SPCA is unable to initiate an investigation based on information circulated on social media,” spokesman Dan Kobe said in a statement. “However, recent and credible information has come to our attention that has given our Animal Protection Services department the necessary grounds to open a file and assign a Peace Officer to investigate.”

Kobe said the probe is in its early stages and investigators cannot provide further information.

A Facebook post alleges a woman who claims to be rescuing dogs in the town has neglected them. CTV News Edmonton is not naming the woman as no charges have been laid.

The post claims she had multiple dogs living outside of a travel trailer and alleges one dog died from unknown causes and “was tossed outside in her yard to rot.”

Photos accompanying the post appear to show a dead, decomposing dog outside of a mobile home.

The post has been shared nearly 1,000 times on the social media site.

Alberta SPCA said peace officers have authority to relieve animals in distress, while issues of how many dogs can live on a property fall under municipal bylaws.

None of the allegations contained in the Facebook post have been tested or proven in court.