More than a dozen dogs have been removed from a northern Alberta home after a dead dog was photographed decomposing outside the property last month.

Alberta SPCA said it removed 16 dogs from the Swan Hills property on Thursday, in an update statement to media the same day.

"Peace Officers from the Alberta SPCA entered the home on a general warrant and once inside, made the decision to place all dogs into protective custody due to concerns over distress," the statement reads.

"All 16 dogs will receive medical assessments from a veterinarian, and treatment if required."

No charges have been laid.

The file, which remains an active investigation, was opened after social media posts showed a dead dog lying outside of the Swan Hills property.