Environment Canada issued a special statement for the City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park region Tuesday afternoon, saying pollution levels had increased and those conditions were expected to continue into the following day.

According to the Alberta Environment and Parks Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), Edmonton and a number of communities in the surrounding area, had an index of 7, considered to be a high health risk.

Environment Canada said due to the elevated pollution level, individuals may experience symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath – children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.