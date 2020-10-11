EDMONTON -- A special graduation ceremony was held in Sherwood Park on Sunday afternoon for the Wounded Warriors Canada Warriors Kids Camp.

The camp benefits children of a parent living with an operational stress injury.

It helps them learn to talk about their parent’s injuries and develop new coping skills.

“We've dedicated a whole program to helping kids learn about feelings, and emotions, and really the idea that talking about mental health should be just as important as attending a hockey camp or go learn additional math skills,” said Camp Director Helena Hawryluk.

This is the second year the two-day camp has been held. Twenty campers participated in the graduation ceremony.