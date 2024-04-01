Special northside flyover marks 100th anniversary of RCAF

The 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force was celebrated nationwide on Monday, including a very special ceremony in north Edmonton for veterans.

A special flypast by a military helicopter to celebrate the occasion at the Kipnes Centre for Veterans in north Edmonton.

Nearly two dozen residents at the centre were in the RCAF.

"We have 23 air force veterans, many who are old, frail or in need of support, who we knew wouldn’t be able to make it to the legislature grounds for that recognition program, so we created our own with help from the 700 Wing and the 408," said Bev Friske of the Kipnes Centre.

"It's very special, and I feel privileged to be able to be here working with these guys and hearing their stories year round."

Watching the CH-146 Griffon in flight was a former air force pilot who trained others, and took enjoyment in helping cadets go on to serve as well.

"I flew a Cessna 150, Citabria, Grumman American," retired RCAF Capt. Jean Belair said.

"And then I flew advanced gliders. I was used as an instructor."

Also keeping his eyes to the sky was a former air force master warrant officer, who did time in an even bigger helicopter doing search and rescue.

"It brings back memories," said Guy Lamoureaux.

"Good, but when you start searching for aircraft, some of them are not so good."

Two men who can appreciate just how many have made the decision to serve the past 100 years in the RCAF.

"It's been a long serving corps for the country and the people that serve in it are proud," said Belair

"It was a different way of life. You’re young, you end up in the service," said Lamoureaux.