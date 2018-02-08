Officials issued a special avalanche warning for national parks in the Rockies for the upcoming weekend.

The warning was issued for the Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks and for Kananaskis Country for February 9 to 12. It’s meant to target recreational back country users, including skiers and snowboarders, snowshoers and cross-country skiers.

The special avalanche warning was issued as those areas are in what officials called a major avalanche cycle, with a number of slides.

Mountain National Parks are issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning this weekend. Details: https://t.co/2RlLDx4Epv pic.twitter.com/qNd5LtxzvG — ParksMountainSafety (@ParksMtnSafety) February 8, 2018

The statement said a large storm on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by clear weather may be enticing for backcountry users, but avalanche conditions will still be volatile, with a high likelihood of large avalanches.

Backcountry users are advised to manage their risk by avoiding avalanche terrain, including exposure to overhead avalanche terrain.

Skiers are advised to stay in-bounds at ski-hills, and not venture beyond the ski area boundary.

Recreational back country users are advised to contact visitor centres for help planning their trips.