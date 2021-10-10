Special teams lead Edmonton Oilers over Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in pre-season

Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) tries to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) as Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) looks on during first period NHL pre-season action in Vancouver, Saturday, October 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) tries to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) as Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) looks on during first period NHL pre-season action in Vancouver, Saturday, October 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener