A St. Albert family says a van, specialized to help a woman with multiple sclerosis get around, had been found after it was stolen in late February.

On Monday, CTV News had the story of Maureen Bedry, a 73-year-old woman living with multiple sclerosis.

Bedry cannot walk, and relies on a wheelchair, lifts and her specialized van to get around.

“One little trip to a restaurant or to a local store or something like that, is something you and I take for granted,” Bedry’s daughter Sharon Gregesh said Monday.

“It’s not something my mom takes for granted.”

That van, a navy blue, 2005 Chrysler Town and Country, was stolen from her driveway. Her family said they realized it had been stolen on Sunday, February 25.

Later Monday evening, Bedry’s family told CTV News police had told them the vehicle had been found.

It was located abandoned in a parking lot in Edmonton.

At last word, it wasn’t clear what condition the vehicle was in. The family will have to wait until a police forensics team has combed the vehicle for evidence before getting it back.

With files from Nicole Weisberg