Speed a factor in fatal crash in southwest Edmonton: police

A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash last month, police said on Tuesday.

The man was driving north on 199 Street around 11 p.m. on June 9 when he failed to negotiate a curve as he approached Richard Rice Boulevard.

The SUV he was driving hit two concrete barriers before rolling across a green space on the north side of the curve, police said.

It eventually came to rest on Richard Rice Boulevard.

The driver was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

He died in hospital on June 14.

The Edmonton Police Service major collisions section has since determined that speed was a primary factor in the crash.