A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after she crashed her motorcycle on Whitemud Drive.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes of the Whitemud, just past the exit to 111 Street, at around 8 p.m.

On Saturday, police told CTV News speed was a factor in the crash.

EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash.

The woman's condition is unknown.

