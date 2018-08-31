Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash on Whitemud: EPS
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 9:12PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 1, 2018 4:05PM MDT
A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after she crashed her motorcycle on Whitemud Drive.
The single-vehicle collision happened in the westbound lanes of the Whitemud, just past the exit to 111 Street, at around 8 p.m.
On Saturday, police told CTV News speed was a factor in the crash.
EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash.
The woman's condition is unknown.