Speed a factor in serious motorcycle crash: EPS

Police are investigating a Tuesday motorcycle crash in north central Edmonton.

A 28-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a curb on Fort Road and 116 Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m., police said.

He was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police consider speed a factor in the crash.

Fort Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

Witnesses or anyone with footage in the area around the time of the crash is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.