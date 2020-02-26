EDMONTON -- City speed limits are a topic at city hall again Wednesday.

The Community and Public Services Committee is discussing two proposed speed scenarios for residential or core zone speeds.

City administration reported earlier in February on the varying work, cost, and effect of:

Reducing residential and collector road speed zones from 50 km/h to 40 km/h; and

Lowering speed limits in Edmonton's core zone to 30 km/h.

The first option was found to be quicker and cheaper to implement, but had a lower estimated impact than changing speed limits in all of Edmonton's 400 residential neighbourhoods.

As part of the discussion, the committee will hear from 27 members of the public, including representatives from various community leagues and Paths for People.

A father whose son died in a crash was among the first to speak.

"Maybe the driver who killed our David would have been in less of a rush, and she would have seen him in the intersection," Steve Finkelman told the meeting.

Another speaker, James O'Neill commented, "Collisions can still happen because drivers make mistakes, and sadly, they do it out of inattention and error more than they do it out of speed."

The public hearing is expected to take several hours.

The committee will also hear a city reserve fund that is endowed by automated traffic safety enforcement revenue will drop to $2.5 million by 2022 from $10.9 million in 2019. The city approved last year $6.3 million for upgrades at railway crossings, crosswalks, and near schools before the provincial government reduced the municipal share of fine revenue to the reserve.