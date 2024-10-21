Speed named a factor in crash that hurt 4
Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
According to police, a Toyota Prius driver ran a red light at 82 Street while heading east on 132 Avenue and hit a Hyundai Elantra that had been travelling north.
Two people had to be rescued from one of the vehicles, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged; one was described as "almost in two pieces."
In total, four people were hospitalized.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The area was reopened by Monday morning.
