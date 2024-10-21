EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Speed named a factor in crash that hurt 4

    Emergency responders work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 132 Avenue and 82 Street on Oct. 20, 2024.
    Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

    According to police, a Toyota Prius driver ran a red light at 82 Street while heading east on 132 Avenue and hit a Hyundai Elantra that had been travelling north.

    Two people had to be rescued from one of the vehicles, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

    Both vehicles were heavily damaged; one was described as "almost in two pieces."

    In total, four people were hospitalized.

    Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

    The area was reopened by Monday morning. 

