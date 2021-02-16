EDMONTON -- Two men are due in court after being caught driving more than 150 km/h by Edmonton police on Monday.

The first was pulled over by officers near the end of the afternoon rush hour on Whitemud Drive at 17 Street.

Police said he was travelling 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The second was driving 151 km/h on Anthony Henday Drive – under a 100 km/h limit – around an hour later at 6:30 p.m., police said.

Both were issued a mandatory court summons. Their fines will be decided in court.