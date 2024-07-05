EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Spike belt deployed to stop stolen picker truck dragging flaming welder: police

    Police used a spike belt to stop a stolen picker truck on June 29, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Police used a spike belt to stop a stolen picker truck on June 29, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    A man is facing charges after a police stopped a stolen picker truck that was dragging a flaming welder.

    Mounties were notified that the picker truck was stolen from a jobsite near Glenevis on Saturday morning.

    They attempted to stop the truck, which they say had the picker boom out and a welder attached to it, but the driver reportedly refused to stop.

    "This was a very dangerous and dynamic situation because the stolen picker truck's boom was extended and swinging wildly into traffic and dragging a welder that had caught fire," Mounties wrote in a Friday news release.

    Police used a tire deflation device near Highway 16 and Highway 43, and the driver was taken into custody.

    Mounties say some vehicles on the highway were damaged as a result of debris left by the truck, but no injuries were reported.

    A 31-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, theft over $5,000, mischief, failing to stop for police, and failing to comply with an order.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

