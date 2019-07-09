Two people are facing charges after Mounties near Athasbasca used a spike belt to stop a vehicle.

Police say officers were investigating a separate case when they spotted a truck believed to be stolen.

Upon spotting police, the driver slammed on the brakes and turned around in an effort to flee, according to RCMP. They say the driver refused to pull over and officers used a spike belt along a rural road south of Athabasca to stop the truck.

Police say the truck was stolen from a nearby rural property.

Robert Lysohirka, 30, of Athabasca County is charged with flight from police and possession of stolen property. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 22.

A 34-year-old woman who police declined to name is also facing the same charges.