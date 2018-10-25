Over the past month, more than 35 vehicle and garage break-ins have been reported to Edmonton Police. Police are calling these incidents “totally preventable.”

In most cases, thieves got into the garage using a garage door opener found in a vehicle outside the targeted home. In some cases, thieves found spare keys left in the vehicles.

Police are urging Edmontonians to remove garage remotes and spare keys from your vehicles.

Although changing habits may be an inconvenience, EPS Det. Mike Farrell says “having your vehicle, garage and possibly even your home violated by a criminal, not to mention losing thousands of dollars in assets, would be a far greater inconvenience.”