EDMONTON -- Drivers going westbound on Anthony Henday Drive at Calgary Trail had a new hazard to avoid Friday morning: plywood.

The load of lumber was spilled overnight when a semi-truck and trailer rolled near the overpass exit onto Calgary Trail.

Edmonton police were called to the collision at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, briefly closed the overpass and reduced traffic on the Henday to one lane.

Some plywood was still scattered on the shoulder Friday morning.

According to police, the driver of the truck was not injured.