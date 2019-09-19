Spinach-stuffed lasagna roll-ups bursting with creamy ricotta, gorgeous greens, and delicate hemp seeds.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups (625 mL) marinara sauce

12 lasagna noodles, uncooked

10 oz (300 g) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

16 oz (500 g) ricotta cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup (125 mL) Manitoba Hemp Hearts

2 large egg

2 tsp (10 mL) Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup (125 mL) mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Ladle 1 cup of marinara sauce into bottom of 9 x 12 baking dish.

Cook lasagna noodles as per package directions. Drain, and set cooked flattened noodles on clean counter, or cutting board.

Prepare spinwheel filling. In a medium bowl combine spinach, ricotta, Parmesan, Manitoba Hemp Hearts, eggs, and seasoning.

Spread ⅓ cup of prepared filling onto cooked noodles, and roll. Place roll-ups in baking dish, and top with remaining marinara sauce, and shredded cheese.

Bake spinwheels for 15- 20 minutes, until rolls are bubbling, and cheese is melted, and golden.

