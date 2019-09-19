Spinwheels
Image: Get Joyfull
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:11AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:39AM MDT
Spinach-stuffed lasagna roll-ups bursting with creamy ricotta, gorgeous greens, and delicate hemp seeds.
Ingredients:
2 ½ cups (625 mL) marinara sauce
12 lasagna noodles, uncooked
10 oz (300 g) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
16 oz (500 g) ricotta cheese
1/2 cup (125 mL) Parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 cup (125 mL) Manitoba Hemp Hearts
2 large egg
2 tsp (10 mL) Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup (125 mL) mozzarella cheese, shredded
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Ladle 1 cup of marinara sauce into bottom of 9 x 12 baking dish.
Cook lasagna noodles as per package directions. Drain, and set cooked flattened noodles on clean counter, or cutting board.
Prepare spinwheel filling. In a medium bowl combine spinach, ricotta, Parmesan, Manitoba Hemp Hearts, eggs, and seasoning.
Spread ⅓ cup of prepared filling onto cooked noodles, and roll. Place roll-ups in baking dish, and top with remaining marinara sauce, and shredded cheese.
Bake spinwheels for 15- 20 minutes, until rolls are bubbling, and cheese is melted, and golden.
© GetJoyfull