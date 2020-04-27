EDMONTON -- Edmonton's tennis, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts have all been closed to ensure provincial health orders like physical distancing are being followed.

The expanded list of closed public spaces also includes disc golf and what the city calls premier sports fields – those that are irrigated and maintained by staff, like by many schools – as of Monday.

Baseball diamonds and soccer fields will open for the season as scheduled on May 1, although users will have to follow two-metre distancing and gathering rules. No more than 15 people will be allowed at a site, and users should avoid contact with commonly touched surfaces like equipment or field objects, the city advised.

"We understand the benefits of outdoor activity, and we want to help keep everyone safe. Please keep your physical distance and interact safely with others when outdoors."

Golf courses, playgrounds, libraries, city attractions and recreation facilities were all previously closed.