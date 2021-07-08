EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is reminding its citizens not to spray pesticides in public areas.

City bylaw prohibits members of the public from using pesticides, including herbicides, on city land.

Fines of $250 can be given to anyone caught violating the bylaw.

"Incorrectly applied products can damage turf, plants and public property," a City of Edmonton news release stated. "The City uses trained herbicide applicators, who use targeted controls, to ensure the health and safety of green spaces and the public."

The city is also reminding the public that dandelions are not considered an invasive weed species.

"They are an early food source for pollinators like bees, as well as butterfly larvae," the news release read. "The City does not control dandelions through herbicide applications, and focuses on mowing as a primary control method."

This summer, public green spaces that are not considered to be "premier" spaces will be mowed on a 10 to 14 day schedule.

Premier sports fields and parks will be mowed every seven days.

If Edmontonians are concerned about weeds in public areas, the city encourages them to report the issue by calling 311.

"First and foremost we want to make sure that the City of Edmonton and all other people are aware of what's going on in their parkland," the city's supervisor for integrated pest management Valerie Dacyk told CTV News Edmonton.

"We also want to make sure that the proper product and the proper procedure is being followed in these applications."

An overview of the city's parks' services can be found online.