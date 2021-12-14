'Spread kindness': The 12 Days of Giving campaign in Spruce Grove comes to an end

The 12 Days of Giving initiative in Spruce Grove has exploded over the years turning into a well-known holiday tradition.

To mark the first anniversary of their business in 2017, Trevor and Amanda Wilhauk, the owners of Wilhauk Beef Jerky, brainstormed ways to thank the community for their continuous support… and that’s when the giving campaign came to fruition.

“We’re hoping to spread kindness as far as we can,” Amanda said.

Since the initial launch of the initiative, dozens of acts of kindness have been executed to their regular customers and complete strangers.

“Giving is harder than you think because it’s hard for people to receive sometimes,” Amanda explained.

“There are a lot of people out there that want to give, and sometimes they just need a bit of an outlet.”

While out on one of their giving excursions, Amanda told CTV News Edmonton they took a man and his son on a shopping spree, giving them five minutes to fill a cart.

“We got to the till and he just turned around and started giving out like 10 stuffed animals to all the kids he could see; he’s passing meat forward to the lady that had a baby in front of us – so he just started spreading the giving too which was so awesome.”

'IT’S GO TIME'

And that’s just one of many events they’ve held, with Trevor saying they have yet to encounter an idea that’s not doable.

“If the idea is something that really hits us, then we’ll find a way somehow,” he said.

“If it hits right here [motions to heart], it’s go time,” Amanda added.

While the pair spearheaded the event, they both agreed the community has really been the backbone to their success.

“I don’t know if it would be as big as it would be without [them],” Trevor said.

“Like their little kids bringing in $10 of their allowance money to put towards one of our families that really needed the extra boost,” Amanda added.

'WE’RE STILL GOING TO GIVE'

The Wilhauk’s said they love contributing where they can over the holidays but this year was their final event.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun, but behind the scenes it’s a pretty heavy load,” Amanda explained.

“It’s just like go, go, go, so we’re not really even working in the shop. We're mostly just doing the 12 days.”

While this is the end of the giving campaign, it’s not the end of the road for their future giving endeavours.

“We’re definitely not closing the door 100 per cent on it,” Trevor said. “We’re still going to give and maybe it’ll be during the entire year and not just at Christmas time.”

“We just believe at the end of your life all you can take with you is what you have given away,” Amanda added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Carlyle Fiset