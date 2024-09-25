Spreading greenery, planting trees in Edmonton for National Tree Day

EDMONTON
    The City of Edmonton and Tree Canada celebrated National Tree Day in Hermitage Park by planting 2,000 trees.

    More than 200 volunteers participated in the Root for Trees program on Wednesday.

    "Our volunteers are passionate about expanding Edmonton’s urban forest and this event will contribute to the 32,000 trees being planted by volunteers in Edmonton this year," Kortney Tompkins, with the city, said in a news release.

    The program is a volunteer initiative that partners with local businesses, community groups and corporations to plant trees, shrubs and wildflowers.

    Since 2013, volunteers have planted 323,484 trees and shrubs in the city.

    Edmonton has a goal of planting 2 million trees by 2030.

    The event was one of several Tree Canada events happening across the country.

