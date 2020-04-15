Spring is finally springing: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Snow's falling in western Alberta this morning and it's accumulating in many spots.
In Edmonton, we had a few flurries push through the area overnight but no accumulation.
As we head through the rest of the day, we'll see the sun come out and although there might be a few more brief flurries, nothing will stick around.
Today's our cool day this week with a high of 3 or 4 degrees.
After today, warmer air pushes in and once it settles in... it should stick around.
Temperatures climb to highs in the 7 to 10 degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.
By Monday, we're likely in the mid teens.
PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:
Snow continues in the foothills today. Thursday's dry for most areas until the evening.
A low pressure system will bring some showers to NW Alberta late in the day and those may push into the Edmonton area Thursday night/Friday morning.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.
- Slight risk of a few brief flurries.
- High: 4
- Tonight - Partly cloudy
- 9 p.m. 1
- Thursday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the evening.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 8
- Friday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 8
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -1
- Afternoon High: 9
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 0
- Afternoon High: 12
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16