EDMONTON -- Snow's falling in western Alberta this morning and it's accumulating in many spots.

In Edmonton, we had a few flurries push through the area overnight but no accumulation.

As we head through the rest of the day, we'll see the sun come out and although there might be a few more brief flurries, nothing will stick around.

 

Today's our cool day this week with a high of 3 or 4 degrees.

After today, warmer air pushes in and once it settles in... it should stick around.

Temperatures climb to highs in the 7 to 10 degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

By Monday, we're likely in the mid teens.

 

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

Snow continues in the foothills today.  Thursday's dry for most areas until the evening.

A low pressure system will bring some showers to NW Alberta late in the day and those may push into the Edmonton area Thursday night/Friday morning.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mostly cloudy this morning.  Clearing this afternoon.
  • Slight risk of a few brief flurries.
  • High:  4
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy
  • 9 p.m. 1
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.  40% chance of showers in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  8
  • Friday - 40% chance of showers in the morning.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  8
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -1
  • Afternoon High:  9
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  16​