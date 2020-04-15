EDMONTON -- Snow's falling in western Alberta this morning and it's accumulating in many spots.

In Edmonton, we had a few flurries push through the area overnight but no accumulation.

As we head through the rest of the day, we'll see the sun come out and although there might be a few more brief flurries, nothing will stick around.

Today's our cool day this week with a high of 3 or 4 degrees.

After today, warmer air pushes in and once it settles in... it should stick around.

Temperatures climb to highs in the 7 to 10 degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

By Monday, we're likely in the mid teens.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

Snow continues in the foothills today. Thursday's dry for most areas until the evening.

A low pressure system will bring some showers to NW Alberta late in the day and those may push into the Edmonton area Thursday night/Friday morning.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Slight risk of a few brief flurries.

High: 4

Tonight - Partly cloudy

9 p.m. 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12