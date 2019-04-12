

CTV Edmonton





The city says street sweeping will start April 15, weather permitting, and they’re asking drivers to help them do a thorough job.

“We’re reminding Edmontonians to check our website or watch for signage in their neighbourhoods to know when our crews will be on their streets,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor for Infrastructure Field Operations. “Residents can help do their part by removing their vehicles and providing our crews plenty of room to work as we clear sand and debris from our city’s boulevards and streets.”

Parks crews will start by sweeping debris from boulevards onto roads, and then road crews will sweep the debris off the roads. Residential roads will be the focus during the day, and high-volume roads will be tackled at night.

Drivers are asked to move their vehicles off residential streets while sweeping takes place. Vehicles that are left on the street may be towed to a nearby block, but will not be ticketed. Street sweeping schedules will be posted on the city’s website.

Sweeping is expected to last seven to eight weeks.