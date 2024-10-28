EDMONTON
    • Spruce Grove acreage providing spooks in support of Parkland County Food Bank

    Blow-up ghosts and jack o'lanterns on display at the Spooktacular Acreage in Spruce Grove on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) Blow-up ghosts and jack o'lanterns on display at the Spooktacular Acreage in Spruce Grove on Oct. 25, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    For the 13th year in a row, the Spooktacular Acreage in Spruce Grove is offering family friendly spooks for free in support of a local food bank.

    “We started out in our driveway with just a few inflatables and stuff like that,” recalled Kerry Pfannmuller.

    “We got about 40 or 50 inflatables and every year we collect more and more. We have about 260 inflatables now currently, plus the hearse, plus animatronics and stuff like that.”

    This year’s display consists of ghosts, jack o'lanterns, and popular story characters.

    “Everything from just changing light bulbs to bringing fans in and replacing fans or motors or whatever, the setup of the event takes about three to four weeks to set up completely with the help of myself and my realtors and other volunteers,” Pfannmuller.

    He and his co-creators, his partners at the Spruce Grove and north Edmonton Century 21 Leading offices, are asking guests this year to donate to the Parkland County Food Bank.

    Over 13 years, the Spooktacular Acreage has collected almost $25,000 in donations for various charities.

    “The payback for us is really the smile on people’s faces and the excitement from the kids,” Pfannmuller told CTV News Edmonton.

    The Spooktacular Acreage at 54020 Range Road 275 is open until Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Sean McClune 

