Spruce Grove bank robbed on Wednesday morning, thief still at large

Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in Spruce Grove on Wednesday morning.

Mounties were called to the CIBC on McLeod Avenue in Spruce Grove at 11:34 a.m.

"The male suspect entered the bank advising that he had a weapon, however, no weapon was produced. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash," police said in a news release.

The thief, who police are urging the public not to approach, is described as about 24 years old, approximately 5'6" with short hair and a fair complexion.

He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, a black, long sleeve shirt, grey and white striped loose pants, dark coloured shoes and a purple medical mask with a pink tongue design.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.