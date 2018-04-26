

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A Spruce Grove father has been arrested and charged with a number of sex offences allegedly committed against his daughters.

The 32-year-old suspect --- who is not being identified to protect the identity of the two victims --- was arrested on Friday, April 6 after a joint investigation by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

A search warrant was executed on his Spruce Grove home, no children were located at that time. Members of the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain RCMP detachment provided assistance with the search and arrest.

Both children are toddler-aged and were allegedly sexually assaulted a number of times over a period of several months. The Zebra Center for Child Protection is providing support and assistance to the alleged victims.

“Our number one focus was on the safety of these children and ending the abuse. This case was afforded ICE’s highest priority and we were able to make an arrest within 48 hours of receiving the case referral,” ICE Det. Brian Cross, said in a release statement.

The suspect has been charged with: