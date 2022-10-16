Spruce Grove haunted house back for more scares and ghoulish fun

An annual Spruce Grove Halloween tradition has returned to help raise donations for a good cause.

The Spruce Ridge Scare haunted house opened for the season Friday. Admission to the amateur spook house is by donation to support the Parkland Food Bank.

Lindsay Allen and his family have hosted the event for six years outside their garage and backyard.

"It started out as one little Halloween function which grew every year," Allen said. "It's really evolved into a pretty big thing."

"I never thought it would grow like this or transpire into something this big."

Each time the theme and layout are adapted to keep the scares fresh, Allen says.

"It's a real challenge every year to try and change it up for the people that are regular," he added. "This year, I think we've done a spectacular job.

"Anyone who has been to our haunts before probably won't expect this," Allen shared. "There's not the long hallways you can run out of… It's basically built like a maze now. It kind of traps you."

Last year, Allen told CTV News Edmonton how neighbours around the haunted house complained to the city about the noise it produced and concerns about the safety of its structure.

Inspectors visited the event and ultimately issued a shutdown notice. After working with the city to address concerns, it reopened at the last minute.

This time around, Allen says he sat down with the mayor, city manager and inspector several weeks ago to address any potential complaints proactively.

"We all tried to work as a team so that we don't have the problems we had last year," Allen said.

The Spruce Ridge Scare haunted house has opened for another year of scares and helping the Parkland Food Bank (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

According to Allen, the city's chief concerns were surrounding the use of plywood roofing for the temporary structure since it posed a fire risk.

Having a roof is critical, he added, since it protects the decorations and animatronics from the wind and once temperatures start dropping, there is no risk of slipping.

After an appeal to the community for metal roofing supplies, Allen says the spooky fundraiser is ready.

"We got support from our neighbours right here in the community," he said. "I think it's a really great community for that."

"That's why we are feeling like we have to contribute ourselves right back to the community."

Allen hopes this year's event will attract record-breaking crowds to ensure the food bank receives the support it needs.

"Hopefully (it'll be) a good drive for the food bank," he said. "With the weather we are having right now, I would expect we would have very large crowds."

The haunted house is located west of Edmonton at 287 Spruce Ridge Rd., and is open Thursday to Monday evenings in October from six to 10 p.m.