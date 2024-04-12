EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Spruce Grove home suffers serious damage in Friday fire

    Fire damaged a home on Heatherglen Crescent in Spruce Grove, Alta. on April 12, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Fire damaged a home on Heatherglen Crescent in Spruce Grove, Alta. on April 12, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A Spruce Grove home was badly damaged by a fire on Friday.

    The fire broke out on Heatherglen Crescent in the afternoon.

    The entire front of the home, including the roof, was damaged in the fire.

    It's unclear if anyone was injured.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Spruce Grove officials for more information. 

