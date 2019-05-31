

CTV Edmonton





Children with special needs and other medical conditions got the chance to enjoy horseback riding, golf a pancake breakfast, and other family activities on Friday morning.

The event was put on at the Putting Horse Ranch near Spruce Grove for members of the Cerebral Palsy Association, the Gateway Association, Cohesive Communities and other groups.

Mercedes Bender brought her daughter Breanna to the event. It was her first time on a horse.

“Horses are just calming. And for a lot of these kids, it’s so hard for them to do things day to day, and a lot of things are overwhelming, so to have an outlet, something that’s calming, something that’s down to earth, something that makes them feel like themselves, you can’t replace that with something else. That’s not something money can buy,” she said.

“Lots of alternative therapies for special needs kids cost a lot of money out of pocket, and families have to set priorities, and often something like this would be kind of put on the backburner."

The ranch will open up to the public over the weekend for KIDZSTOCK Children’s Festival, which will feature live music and performances, a free pancake breakfast, pony rides for kids ages three plus and mini golf.

Tickets for the festival are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate with some of the funds going to Hooves to Hope, a therapeutic horseback riding program for kids with special needs.

More information about the festival is available on the Putting Horse Ranch website.