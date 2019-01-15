

CTV Edmonton





Two people are facing charges after an attempted theft of copper wire left dozens of Spruce Grove residents without access to 911 services on Monday.

Police were called to a rural area of Spruce Grove on Monday after receiving a report that someone was cutting the live TELUS lines.

When officers arrived, they found a man walking away from the site. A second suspect was also located a short distance away. Both men were arrested.

The act caused an infrastructure breach that left about 40 Spruce Grove residents without access to emergency services, including 911 for about five hours.

Police have opted not release the names of the suspects.