Spruce Grove woman wins $2M in Western Max draw

A Spruce Grove woman won $2 million in the April 7 Western Max draw.

Lise Duclos bought her ticket at the Superlotto at Spruce inside the Superstore location on Jennifer Heil Way.

She said she thought she was seeing things when she checked the numbers.

"It still feels unreal," said Duclos while claiming her prize. "I know my husband is still in shock. I think we both are."

"We would like to buy a home," she said. "We'd also like to do some travelling; so we're looking into buying a motorhome as well."

Duclos said she also plans to invest some of her winnings.