EDMONTON -- In 1973, as Edson prepared to cohost an annual meeting of Alberta’s urban municipalities, the wives of the town’s councillors brainstormed how to make their town memorable.

Millie Crawford, the wife of the then-mayor Jim Crawford, and her cohorts settled on an animal they felt signified the town roughly 200 kilometres west of Edmonton: the squirrel.

“They were abundant in Edson and they were friendly little fellas,” explained Shari McDowell, manager of the Galloway Station Museum and Travel Centre.

“So they made — along with anyone that they could drag into it — 400 ceramic squirrels to hand out at this conference, along with some peanuts — about 100 pounds of peanuts — with Edson written onto them and some tie clips for the attendees,” McDowell said.

“They just wanted to make sure Edson was remembered.”

The squirrel would even become the town mascot, named Eddie, and a statue of him sits in Edson’s RMCP Centennial Park.

In another, more recent self-branding effort, the squirrel has made it onto Edson’s coat of arms, recognized officially by the Canadian Heraldic Authority.

Edson revealed the finished coat of arms on Thursday. It pays homage to the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway — the route for which Edson was developed as a divisional point — as well as elements of its local economy, like forestry, coal and oil and gas.

McDowell said the museum took part in some of the discussions surrounding the coat of arms’ design.

“The railway is the reason we’re here… so the railway was historically, we felt, important,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

Atop the crest perches a grey owl, a species local to the region, and on both sides of the herald, a squirrel on a log holding an acorn.

“I have told the mayor this so I don’t feel bad about it: I didn’t think I was going to like it,” McDowell said.

“With the squirrels, I was concerned that they might be too cartoony. I didn’t know how they were going to make squirrels look serious. But I do think it turned out well.”

She added: “It just gives Edson another way to promote itself and it gives a good visual picture of what the area is about.”

The coat of arms will be used as branding for town businesses.

According to the Town of Edson, the total cost of the three year design and registration project was $4,500.

The project was approved by town council in April 2017.