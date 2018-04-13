St. Albert RCMP said a local cab driver was facing a number of charges after allegedly trying to establish relationships with teenage girls.

Imam Buksh, 68, has been charged with transmitting child pornography, luring a child for a sexual purpose, making arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child, attempt to commit a sexual assault on a child, and counsel to attempt to commit sexual interference.

It's alleged Buksh gave free rides and gifts to teenage girls, and contacted them, in an attempt to establish sexual relationships with them.

RCMP said there is no information to suggest a sexual relationship was established with any of the teenage girls, but said Buksh had given rides to other young people, and there could be other potential victims.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or local police.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 16, 2018.