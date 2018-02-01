

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





St. Albert RCMP responded to stabbing last night.

At around 11 p.m. police responded to a call about an altercation between several people in the Grandin area of St. Albert.

Multiple officers were dispatched and found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds, suspect(s) then fled the area on foot, one male was quickly apprehended with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Services Air One helicopter.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to an Edmonton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 35 year old male is in custody facing multiple assault and weapons related charges.

RCMP believe this was not a random event and that the people involved knew each other.

St. Albert RCMP are asking anyone that lives in the Grenfell/Gatewood area of St. Albert to call if they have information or knowledge that would help investigate this crime.