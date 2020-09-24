EDMONTON -- An employee who last worked at St. Albert’s Lowe’s on Sept. 16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says it did a deep clean of the store on Sept. 23 after finding out about the diagnosis and notified public health officials.

“We encourage customers who visited the store between September 9-16 inclusive to monitor for symptoms until September 30 inclusive (for those who visited the store on September 16), and call Alberta Health Link 811 if needed,” a statement reads.

The store reopened on Sept. 24.