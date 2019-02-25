A man is facing charges after St. Albert RCMP received reports of a civilian vehicle with red-and-blue flashing lights earlier this month.

On Feb. 18, two people reported a black Jeep Patriot that was speeding and driving erratically. The vehicle reportedly had red-and-blue lights on its dash and was said to have run a red light.

RCMP said the SUV was not a police vehicle.

Police have seized the lights and charged a 62-year-old St. Albert resident with personation of a police officer, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle with unauthorized flashing lights.

The accused is scheduled to appear in St. Albert court on April 1.