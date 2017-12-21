A man is facing charges after impersonating a police officer in St. Albert and Westlock in July.

Both RCMP detachments received reports about a man pulling people over with a silver or white Chevrolet Silverado Suburban with a black grill with a push bar and “undercover lights,” St. Albert RCMP said.

Mark Andrew Capowski, 37, appeared in court on Wednesday in Westlock and plead guilty to two charges of impersonation and one charge of forcible confinement.

He also received a global sentence of a suspended sentence, one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.