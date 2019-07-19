A 33-year-old man allegedly stole five firearms in a number of break-and-enters in St. Albert, High Prairie and Onoway.

St. Albert RCMP began to investigate after reports of break-and-enters where firearms were stolen.

The investigation led police to an apartment on Sturgeon Road, where they found the five firearms—three of which were reportedly stolen in High Prairie.

One of the firearms had its barrel sawed off, which makes it a prohibited weapon, RCMP said.

Shaun Kelly, a 33-year-old from St. Albert, is facing 13 charges, including three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence and seven counts of unauthorized possession of firearms.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.