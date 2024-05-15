EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • St. Albert man killed in single-vehicle crash

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 52-year-old man from St. Albert died in a car crash in Sturgeon County on Tuesday night.

    Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15, south of Range Road 231, at 9:14 p.m.

    First responders confirmed the man's death after removing the body from the wreckage once they arrived on scene, RCMP said. There were no other injuries.

    The crash impacted southbound traffic on Highway 15 for several hours following the incident while police continued their investigation.

