St. Albert massage therapist charged with sex assault, police seeking other victims
Published Monday, August 9, 2021 8:54AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A St. Albert, Alta., massage therapist has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
On July 24, a woman contacted St. Albert RCMP to report that she had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment.
Mounties investigated and charged Rizaly Parreno, 45, of St. Albert.
Police say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.