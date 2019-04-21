

The St. Albert Slash Midget AAA hockey team is looking to make history. The team was the first organization ever to win the Esso Cup two years in a row, and now they’re looking to make it three.

The girls travelled to Sudbury, ON to take on teams from across the country.

“I definitely have some butterflies, mostly excitement I guess,” said Taylor Anker who plays defence for the team.

“It’ll be amazing if we can pull it off,” said forward Mackenzie Cordic.

Before the Slash can take home the cup, they have to face off against the hometown team, the Sudbury Lady Wolves, whose alumni includes past Olympians Rebecca Johnston and Tessa Bonhomme.

“We have a good chance to do well, our compete level is strong,” Sudbury Lady Wolves Head Coach Jay Duncan told CTV News, “At the end of the day I think we should be right there because we’re just coming out of winning our provincial championship.”

Slash Head Coach Dan Auchenberg says he’s telling the girls to be positive.

“Believe in themselves, make sure you’re enjoying the moment, embrace it, make sure you play as hard as you can and leave everything on the ice.”

The Slash and the Lady Wolves will face off on Monday night, tournament action continues until Saturday.

With files from CTV Northern Ontario.