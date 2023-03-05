St. Albert native Matt Murray shines during NHL debut

A St. Albert-born goaltender made his NHL debut last week, helping the Dallas Stars win 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Matt Murray signed a one-year entry-level contract last October with Dallas and plays for the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars.

The 25-year-old stopped 19 of 21 shots, saying it was a dream come true to take the ice at the NHL level.

"It's been a long time coming," Matt told reporters after the game. "Couldn't have dreamt it up any better."

When asked who would get to keep the puck from his first save, Matt immediately said it would go to his parents.

"That's a big moment," Matt said. "I wouldn't be here without them.

"Hopefully, my mom's not crying. Hopefully, my dad's not crying," he added with a laugh.

Matt Murray holds the puck from his first NHL save (Supplied).

His parents, Jeanett and Darryl Murray confirmed to CTV News Edmonton they did not cry as they watched. Rather, they both were immensely excited for him.

"We are really happy for him," Darryl said. "He's been working hard for a lot of years, whether it be junior, minor hockey to university."

"It just all seems surreal that it happened," Jeanett echoed. "He had this amazing opportunity and knowing that's what he wanted to do all these years is special."

Matt Murray shows off his first set of goalie pads (Supplied).

Darryl said many hockey families Matt grew up with continue to offer their congratulations.

"It was quite humbling. Some people that you hadn't heard from for a while were reaching out," he said.

After the game, Matt had the opportunity to meet Chicago's commentator Troy Murray — who is also a St. Albert native.

"He met up with Matt after that hockey game," Jeanett said, "and Troy had all kinds of questions about St. Albert… Matt filled him in on how big St. Albert has gotten."

"It was pretty special for Matt because he's played many a game at the Troy Murray Arena," Darryl said.

A puck is fired toward Matt Murray as he plays for the Texas Stars (Supplied).

With the way Dallas is playing, Darryl hopes a long playoff run is in store with further opportunities for Matt to shine.

"He's there to fulfill any role that they see for him for the rest of the year," Darryl told CTV News Edmonton.

"If Matt's called upon, he'll be ready to play."