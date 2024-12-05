St. Albert photo radar contractor suspends services after provincial announcement

Some photo radar sites will start operating in St. Albert again after contractors suspended them across the city earlier this week.

On Sunday, St. Albert's photo radar contractor paused its services, saying it needed to reassess its business model.

That decision came after the province said it plans to shut down 70 per cent of the photo radar sites across Alberta.

"When this announcement was made, they contract to a lot of municipalities. I think they were just panicked and worried because their business is in jeopardy now," St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said.

St. Albert administration says the city and the contractor are currently in contract talks about future deployment.

Starting Friday, photo radar will be back, but only in school zones.