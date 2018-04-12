

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





On Friday, March 23 the St. Albert RCMP arrested Logan Trask on outstanding warrants.

After his arrest through further investigation it was determined that Trask may be responsible for a number of frauds, identity thefts, identity frauds and possession of property obtained by crime among other charges related to several RCMP investigations, dating back to November 2017.

Trask has been charged with:

Theft (x2)

Break and enter

Fraud (x10)

Identity theft (x5)

Identity fraud (x6)

Extortion

Use, trafficking or possession of forged document (x3)

Possession of property obtained by crime (x7) and

Obstruction

Trask is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 16, 2018.