St.Albert RCMP arrest suspect in string of fraud and identify theft investigations
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:06PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:32PM MDT
On Friday, March 23 the St. Albert RCMP arrested Logan Trask on outstanding warrants.
After his arrest through further investigation it was determined that Trask may be responsible for a number of frauds, identity thefts, identity frauds and possession of property obtained by crime among other charges related to several RCMP investigations, dating back to November 2017.
Trask has been charged with:
- Theft (x2)
- Break and enter
- Fraud (x10)
- Identity theft (x5)
- Identity fraud (x6)
- Extortion
- Use, trafficking or possession of forged document (x3)
- Possession of property obtained by crime (x7) and
- Obstruction
Trask is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 16, 2018.