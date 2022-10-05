St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground

The RCMP are reviewing an arrest made at a St. Albert playground last weekend.

The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.

Inspector Ryan Comaniuk, detachment commander of the St. Albert RCMP, said two 911 calls were made Sunday evening about an adult male acting erratically at the Lacombe Playground in St. Albert.

Officers located a 16-year-old around 5:37 p.m., but could not verify his identity. Cormaniuk said officers said he was acting erratically, and they took him into custody out of concerns for his own safety and the safety of the public.

Comaniuk said, once in custody, the boy began to engage in self-harm in his cell. EMS was called and the boy was given first aid and taken to hospital.

Around 7:30 p.m., a missing person report was received by the St. Albert RCMP and the missing 16-year-old was identified as the unidentified male suspect taken into custody earlier.

Comaniuk said the incident has been circulating on social media, and an investigation into the arrest and the actions of the officers involved is underway.

Comaniuk said, to his knowledge, the teen has been released from hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the teen's mother. She alleges her son, who is Autistic and non-verbal, suffered physical and emotional trauma while in custody after being arrested while playing at the playground near his grandparents' house in Lacombe Park.

This is a developing story. More details to come…