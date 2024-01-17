St. Albert RCMP searching for men who robbed store, used bear spray
Mounties just north of Edmonton are searching for three heavily-disguised men who unleashed bear spray while robbing a store on New Years Eve.
RCMP were called to the convenience store on Forest Drive in St. Albert at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
"Two of the culprits dressed in white sprayed bear spray around the store and towards the store employee while the third male dressed in black stood guard at the door," Cst. MJ Burroughs wrote in a Wednesday news release.
"The suspects started throwing items around the store and then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money that was on the counter before exiting the store."
Police said a citizen tried to block the suspect's vehicle and they are also looking to speak with that person.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
