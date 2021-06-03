EDMONTON -- Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Albert.

Logan Ord was last seen in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie School, said RCMP. He has no means of communication.

He is described as:

• White

• Blonde short hair

• 4’5’’ tall

• 90 pounds

• Wears glasses

• Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-458-7700 or online.