St. Albert RCMP searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 3:13PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, June 3, 2021 3:27PM MDT
Logan Ord was last seen in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie School at 9:30 a.m. (Source: St. Albert RCMP)
EDMONTON -- Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Albert.
Logan Ord was last seen in the field of Sir Alexander Mackenzie School, said RCMP. He has no means of communication.
He is described as:
• White
• Blonde short hair
• 4’5’’ tall
• 90 pounds
• Wears glasses
• Last seen wearing a grey hoodie and jeans
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-458-7700 or online.